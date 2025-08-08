Controversial Bail: Allahabad High Court Releases Shahrukh Khan in Facebook Video Case
The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Shahrukh Khan, accused of sharing a controversial video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologising to Pakistan. The content, deemed seditious, portrayed satirical scenes involving Indian leaders. The court ruled for bail despite opposition, given lack of direct allegations.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has released Shahrukh Khan on bail, accused of sharing a controversial Facebook video featuring allegedly edited images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologising to Pakistan amid Indo-Pak tensions.
Justice Krishan Pahal ruled that Khan could be granted bail, provided he doesn't tamper with evidence and appears on scheduled trial dates. The FIR, lodged in Hathras, claimed the video's main accused, Ashraf Khan, edited visuals showing Modi alongside satirical content and another of Indian leaders in compromising situations.
The charges, considered seditious, intend to incite unrest against the government. The court recognized the arguments stating Shahrukh Khan was not directly involved and had been arrested under questionable circumstances. The state opposed bail, but the court found merit in granting it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
