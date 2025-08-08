Justice Delivered: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime in Raisen

A court in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 48-year-old man for the rape and impregnation of his minor daughter. The sentence came from Special Judge Mahesh Kumar Mali, who also levied a Rs 5,000 fine against the convict.

The case underscores a tragic breach of trust, as the father, whose name has been withheld to protect the victim's identity, committed repeated offenses against his daughter from late 2022 to mid-2024. The victim's mother had left the household during the COVID-19 lockdown, leaving the girl in her father's care.

The distressing situation came to light when the minor experienced colic pain, leading to a hospital visit where pregnancy was discovered. After the birth of her child, the victim revealed the assaults to a doctor, who notified authorities. A DNA test confirmed the father's paternity, and the newborn was placed under the care of a Bhopal NGO.

