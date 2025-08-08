Left Menu

Justice Delivered: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime in Raisen

A court in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, sentenced a 48-year-old man to 20 years in prison for raping and impregnating his minor daughter. Judge Mahesh Kumar Mali imposed a Rs 5,000 fine. The victim reported her father's crimes after giving birth, leading to his arrest and conviction under Indian law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:07 IST
Justice Delivered: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime in Raisen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 48-year-old man for the rape and impregnation of his minor daughter. The sentence came from Special Judge Mahesh Kumar Mali, who also levied a Rs 5,000 fine against the convict.

The case underscores a tragic breach of trust, as the father, whose name has been withheld to protect the victim's identity, committed repeated offenses against his daughter from late 2022 to mid-2024. The victim's mother had left the household during the COVID-19 lockdown, leaving the girl in her father's care.

The distressing situation came to light when the minor experienced colic pain, leading to a hospital visit where pregnancy was discovered. After the birth of her child, the victim revealed the assaults to a doctor, who notified authorities. A DNA test confirmed the father's paternity, and the newborn was placed under the care of a Bhopal NGO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025