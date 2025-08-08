Left Menu

France Criticizes Israel's Full Gaza Occupation Plan

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemns Israel's plan to fully occupy Gaza, stating it could exacerbate the dire situation and fail to achieve the release of hostages or disarmament of Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France has expressed strong condemnation of Israel's proposed plan for the complete occupation of Gaza, as articulated by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday.

Minister Barrot emphasized that such an operation holds the potential to exacerbate an already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, without achieving the intended goals of freeing hostages held by Hamas or disarming and surrendering the group.

In a statement posted on X, Barrot warned that the plans could worsen instability without productive outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

