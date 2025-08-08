France Criticizes Israel's Full Gaza Occupation Plan

France has expressed strong condemnation of Israel's proposed plan for the complete occupation of Gaza, as articulated by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday.

Minister Barrot emphasized that such an operation holds the potential to exacerbate an already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, without achieving the intended goals of freeing hostages held by Hamas or disarming and surrendering the group.

In a statement posted on X, Barrot warned that the plans could worsen instability without productive outcomes.

