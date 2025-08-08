Gurugram Court Sentences Man to 25 Years for Heinous Crime
A Gurugram court sentenced Vikas Yadav to 25 years for raping a 13-year-old girl. The incident occurred in August 2022 when the girl was abducted from her home. Yadav was arrested, and a comprehensive investigation provided sufficient evidence to secure the hefty sentence.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal proceeding, a court in Gurugram handed down a 25-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Vikas Yadav for the rape of a 13-year-old girl. The judgement was delivered on Friday, marking a pivotal moment in the case.
The incident dates back to August 17, 2022, when a complaint was lodged at Bilaspur police station by the victim's father. He informed authorities that his daughter had been abducted and raped while she was asleep at home. The police swiftly registered an FIR under IPC Section 365 and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.
Following thorough investigations, Vikas Yadav, originating from Allahabad, was apprehended and put into judicial custody. With sufficient evidence and testimonies against him, the court, presided by Judge Jasmine Sharma, reached its verdict, additionally imposing a Rs 60,000 fine on the convict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- rape
- convict
- judgement
- court
- Vikas Yadav
- imprisonment
- sentence
- POCSO
- investigation
ALSO READ
Court Orders Auction of Ex-MLA's Properties in Panvel Bank Fraud Case
High Court Overturns Sentences in 2021 Rape and Murder Case
Philippine Supreme Court Quashes Impeachment Complaint Against Sara Duterte
Delhi High Court Seeks NIA Response on MP Rashid's Interim Bail for Parliament Session
Bombay High Court Upholds Maharashtra GR on Crop Procurement