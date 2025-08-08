Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Nand Nagri: Man Beaten to Death

A 21-year-old man has tragically died after being beaten by a group in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area. Seven individuals have been arrested, with police revealing that some have previous criminal records. The incident occurred on Balmiki Marg, and the investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 08-08-2025 23:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man died following a brutal beating by a group of men in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police reported on Friday.

Authorities have arrested seven suspects, identified as local residents, with several having a history of criminal activities, including murder and attempted murder.

The tragic event unfolded during the night of August 4-5, with police discovering the victim, Ashish, had been taken to GTB Hospital by his family. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

