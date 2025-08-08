Tragic Incident in Nand Nagri: Man Beaten to Death

A 21-year-old man died following a brutal beating by a group of men in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police reported on Friday.

Authorities have arrested seven suspects, identified as local residents, with several having a history of criminal activities, including murder and attempted murder.

The tragic event unfolded during the night of August 4-5, with police discovering the victim, Ashish, had been taken to GTB Hospital by his family. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)