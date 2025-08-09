Left Menu

Trump Administration Reviews New Candidates for Fed Chair

President Trump's team is considering new candidates for the Federal Reserve chair. The list includes former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and others. The Wall Street Journal reports that these contenders are part of an expanded list under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 01:08 IST
Trump Administration Reviews New Candidates for Fed Chair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is actively vetting new contenders for the role of chairman of the Federal Reserve, a position of immense influence over U.S. monetary policy. Among the frontrunners, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, are seasoned economists and former members of the Fed who bring a wealth of experience to the table.

James Bullard, who once presided over the St. Louis Fed, and Marc Sumerlin, an economic adviser during the George W. Bush administration, are leading names on the expanded list. Other notable figures include National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett and current Fed governor Christopher Waller.

The Wall Street Journal's report highlights a strategic move by President Trump and his team to ensure that the next Fed chair aligns with their economic vision. As the Trump administration evaluates these candidates, the economic community eagerly awaits the decision that could shape the future of U.S. monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025