Trump Administration Reviews New Candidates for Fed Chair

The Trump administration is actively vetting new contenders for the role of chairman of the Federal Reserve, a position of immense influence over U.S. monetary policy. Among the frontrunners, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, are seasoned economists and former members of the Fed who bring a wealth of experience to the table.

James Bullard, who once presided over the St. Louis Fed, and Marc Sumerlin, an economic adviser during the George W. Bush administration, are leading names on the expanded list. Other notable figures include National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett and current Fed governor Christopher Waller.

The Wall Street Journal's report highlights a strategic move by President Trump and his team to ensure that the next Fed chair aligns with their economic vision. As the Trump administration evaluates these candidates, the economic community eagerly awaits the decision that could shape the future of U.S. monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)