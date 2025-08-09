Harvard under Federal Scrutiny: Patent Control and Civil Rights Concerns

The Trump administration has launched an inquiry into Harvard University's federally financed research initiatives, posing a potential takeover of the institution's valuable patent portfolio. This move, announced in a letter from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to Harvard President Alan Garber, accuses the university of failing to meet legal and contractual duties related to these programs.

This action, carried out under the federal Bayh-Dole Act, opens the door for the government to seize ownership or issue licenses for Harvard's patents, aiming to ensure taxpayer-funded inventions benefit Americans, a senior official explained. The university has been ordered to submit, by September 5, a detailed report on patents linked to federal grants, their applications, and compliance with U.S. manufacturing requirements.

Despite its vast patent portfolio and numerous industry licenses, Harvard has not commented on the administration's allegations. This development is part of President Donald Trump's broader agenda to strengthen U.S. manufacturing and economic competitiveness, amidst allegations of Harvard's civil rights violations. Similar scrutiny has been faced by other institutions such as Columbia University.

(With inputs from agencies.)