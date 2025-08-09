Tragedy in the Sky: Airspace Safety Under Scrutiny After Deadly Collision

The U.S. Transportation Department Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into airspace management near Reagan Washington National Airport following a deadly collision on January 29.

The crash involved an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter, killing 67. The Federal Aviation Administration is under scrutiny for permitting military aircraft exemptions from using crucial safety technology known as ADS-B. The system, designed to transmit aircraft location, is essential for avoiding collisions.

With 15,200 separation incidents reported since 2021, lawmakers demand answers. Senator Maria Cantwell and others question the FAA's handling of airspace safety measures. The FAA pledges reform to prevent future tragedies, now mandating ADS-B use for military helicopters in congested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)