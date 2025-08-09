Left Menu

Tragedy in the Sky: Airspace Safety Under Scrutiny After Deadly Collision

The U.S. Transportation Department has initiated an investigation into the management of airspace around Reagan Washington National Airport following a fatal collision between a commercial jet and an Army helicopter. The FAA faces criticism for ignoring multiple safety warnings. An audit will assess airspace management and safety protocols, urging changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 04:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Transportation Department Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into airspace management near Reagan Washington National Airport following a deadly collision on January 29.

The crash involved an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter, killing 67. The Federal Aviation Administration is under scrutiny for permitting military aircraft exemptions from using crucial safety technology known as ADS-B. The system, designed to transmit aircraft location, is essential for avoiding collisions.

With 15,200 separation incidents reported since 2021, lawmakers demand answers. Senator Maria Cantwell and others question the FAA's handling of airspace safety measures. The FAA pledges reform to prevent future tragedies, now mandating ADS-B use for military helicopters in congested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

