Montana Manhunt: Ex-Soldier Captured After Mass Shooting

Michael Brown, a U.S. Army veteran accused of killing four people at a bar in Anaconda, Montana, has been apprehended after a week-long search. The manhunt ended around 2 p.m. local time on Friday, when Brown was found near the search area in Anaconda, according to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Brown is accused of shooting bartender Nancy Lauretta Kelley and three patrons at the Owl Bar earlier this month. Officials have yet to determine a motive for the attack. Family members suggest Brown, who served in the Iraq War, struggled with mental health issues, including PTSD.

The U.S. Marshals Service had offered a $7,500 reward for information leading to Brown's capture, intensifying the search effort in the surrounding mountains.

(With inputs from agencies.)