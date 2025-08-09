Left Menu

Negligence Leads to Suspension of Nine Policemen in Thane

Nine policemen in Thane, Maharashtra, have been suspended for negligence while escorting seven undertrial prisoners. Irregularities found during a hospital visit led to the suspension order. The team reportedly lost track of two prisoners, later misleading superiors about their whereabouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-08-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 08:24 IST
Negligence Leads to Suspension of Nine Policemen in Thane
Nine policemen in Thane, Maharashtra, have been suspended for alleged negligence and failure to perform their duties while escorting seven undertrial prisoners for a medical checkup, according to a senior official.

A probe revealed multiple irregularities during the visit to Kalwa civic hospital on August 4, prompting Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ-2) Pawan Bansode to issue the suspension order due to the team's inability to adequately supervise the prisoners, raising suspicions of potential misconduct.

Only five of the seven prisoners were present, with one left unhandcuffed, and a team member was found using his mobile phone neglecting duties. The team misled superiors about the location of missing prisoners, Karan Dabhalia and Rajesh Pambar, first claiming an X-ray and then a washroom visit, but both were eventually located at 3:50 pm.

