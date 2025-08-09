Tensions Rise as MNS Activists Allegedly Assault Food Stall Operator

In the Kalyan area of Thane district, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists allegedly assaulted a food stall operator, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Marathi people and MNS leader Raj Thackeray. The altercation, which occurred at a hotel in Durgamata Mandir Chowk, was captured in a viral video that prompted police to increase law and order monitoring in the area.

The video shows MNS's Kalyan (East) office-bearer, Kush Rajput, and other members confronting the operator of a south Indian food outlet and allegedly assaulting him. The operator was coerced into apologizing and pledging not to make similar remarks in the future. This incident follows a similar case in the Mira Bhayandar area, where MNS workers thrashed a north Indian sweet shop owner for not speaking Marathi, leading to a filed police report.

These events occur amid rising attacks on north Indian migrants in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which have increased in the context of debates over the state's three-language policy. Controversy surrounding the imposition of Hindi in schools led to the Mahayuti government retracting related resolutions in June, underlining the linguistic tensions pervading Maharashtra.