India's Hot Skies: Air Dominance Sealed

In a bold demonstration of air power, India's Air Force reportedly downed five Pakistani fighter jets and one other military aircraft amid May's clashes, as announced by the Air Force chief on Saturday.

This incident underscores a significant escalation in aerial skirmishes between the two nuclear-armed countries, further straining an already tense relationship.

India's declaration of achieving air dominance reflects its defensive preparedness and assertive military posture, raising concerns about heightened regional tensions.

