Left Menu

Tragic End: Dalit Watchman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

Amarnath Pasi, a 56-year-old Dalit watchman, was found dead by the roadside near Sakarwan village. Employed at Gauriganj police station, authorities suspect he was hit by a vehicle on his way home. The case is under investigation, and a post-mortem has been ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:00 IST
Tragic End: Dalit Watchman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Rohsi Pasin ka Purva when the body of Amarnath Pasi, a Dalit watchman of Gauriganj police station, was discovered along the roadside near Sakarwan village. The police announced the finding on Saturday, labeling the circumstances as suspicious.

Pasi, 56, had embarked on his journey home on a motorcycle around 9.00 pm on Friday, following his duty at the police station. Investigations have suggested the possibility of a hit-and-run accident, as indicated by the SHO of Gauriganj police station, Shyam Narayan Pandey.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem, with authorities pressing on with the investigation to determine the causes surrounding this unfortunate demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025