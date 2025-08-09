Tragic End: Dalit Watchman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

A tragic incident unfolded in Rohsi Pasin ka Purva when the body of Amarnath Pasi, a Dalit watchman of Gauriganj police station, was discovered along the roadside near Sakarwan village. The police announced the finding on Saturday, labeling the circumstances as suspicious.

Pasi, 56, had embarked on his journey home on a motorcycle around 9.00 pm on Friday, following his duty at the police station. Investigations have suggested the possibility of a hit-and-run accident, as indicated by the SHO of Gauriganj police station, Shyam Narayan Pandey.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem, with authorities pressing on with the investigation to determine the causes surrounding this unfortunate demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)