Uttarakhand CM Announces Relief and Rehabilitation Plan in Dharali

In a significant relief move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a Rs 5 lakh aid per family for victims of the Dharali disaster, offering financial assistance to the bereaved families and those rendered homeless.

The state government has tasked a three-member committee with spearheading rehabilitation efforts aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability and livelihood opportunities for the villagers. Headed by the Secretary (Revenue), this committee has been given a week to present its preliminary findings.

The committee's mandate includes crafting a comprehensive policy blueprint for Dharali, focusing on safeguarding both the physical safety and economic future of the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)