Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Announces Relief and Rehabilitation Plan in Dharali

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared an immediate aid of Rs 5 lakh for those affected by the Dharali disaster. A three-member committee has been established to focus on rehabilitation, sustainability, and livelihood, with a preliminary report due within a week to ensure the community's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:01 IST
Uttarakhand CM Announces Relief and Rehabilitation Plan in Dharali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant relief move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a Rs 5 lakh aid per family for victims of the Dharali disaster, offering financial assistance to the bereaved families and those rendered homeless.

The state government has tasked a three-member committee with spearheading rehabilitation efforts aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability and livelihood opportunities for the villagers. Headed by the Secretary (Revenue), this committee has been given a week to present its preliminary findings.

The committee's mandate includes crafting a comprehensive policy blueprint for Dharali, focusing on safeguarding both the physical safety and economic future of the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025