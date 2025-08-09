Uttarakhand CM Announces Relief and Rehabilitation Plan in Dharali
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared an immediate aid of Rs 5 lakh for those affected by the Dharali disaster. A three-member committee has been established to focus on rehabilitation, sustainability, and livelihood, with a preliminary report due within a week to ensure the community's safety.
In a significant relief move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a Rs 5 lakh aid per family for victims of the Dharali disaster, offering financial assistance to the bereaved families and those rendered homeless.
The state government has tasked a three-member committee with spearheading rehabilitation efforts aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability and livelihood opportunities for the villagers. Headed by the Secretary (Revenue), this committee has been given a week to present its preliminary findings.
The committee's mandate includes crafting a comprehensive policy blueprint for Dharali, focusing on safeguarding both the physical safety and economic future of the local population.
