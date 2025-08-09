Five-Tribes Committee Protests Nagaland's Reservation Commission

The Five-Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CORRP) has declared its abstention from participating in state government functions, including the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, protesting the composition of a newly formed commission reviewing Nagaland's reservation policy.

Following a prolonged meeting in Kohima, CORRP convener Tesinlo Semy voiced the committee's concerns, emphasizing that civil society organisations (CSOs) in the commission impede its independence and fairness. They demand a government-official-only commission for unbiased policy assessment.

Member secretary GK Zhimomi criticized the perception that five tribes dominate government jobs, labeling such claims as inaccurate. The committee calls for an independent and fair review of the policy, with a commitment to releasing its own data soon.

