Ireland's Police Engage with Indian Community Amid Rising Attacks

The diversity unit of Ireland's police force is stepping up engagement with the Indian community in response to a surge of violent attacks in Dublin and other regions. The Garda National Diversity Unit is collaborating with the Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland (FICI) and plans to join upcoming Indian Independence Day celebrations.

An Garda Siochana, Ireland's national police, confirmed ongoing investigations into several assaults on people of Indian descent. A recent incident involved an Indian-origin hotel chef, Laxman Das, who was attacked and robbed in Dublin. Police have reiterated their commitment to safeguarding minority communities.

The incidents have sparked concern, with the Indian Embassy advising citizens to exercise caution. Meanwhile, Irish authorities and the Irish India Council have condemned the attacks as racist, emphasizing unity against such violence to strengthen community bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)