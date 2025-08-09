Left Menu

Syrian Government Rejects Paris Talks with Kurdish-Led SDF

Syria's government will not attend meetings with the Kurdish-led SDF in Paris, questioning their March integration deal. The deal was aimed at merging SDF with Syria's state structures, but disagreements persist regarding merging methods. The ongoing tensions have been fueled by recent clashes and accusations of hostile acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:14 IST
Syrian Government Rejects Paris Talks with Kurdish-Led SDF
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's government has announced its withdrawal from planned meetings in Paris with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, casting uncertainty over a significant integration deal signed in March. The agreement aimed to merge the SDF into Syria's state institutions, a move considered crucial for stabilizing the country post-war.

The discord arises as the details of the integration remain contentious. The SDF wishes to join as a bloc, whereas Damascus prefers individual integration. Government sources accused the Kurdish leadership of attempting to undermine previous agreements, citing a need for constitutional review following recent separatist tensions.

This development comes amid heightened conflict, with the SDF blaming government-backed factions for multiple attacks. The accusations include hosting separatist figures and risking foreign intervention, further complicating the already strained relationship. The French president's office remains silent on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025