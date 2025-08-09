Syrian Government Rejects Paris Talks with Kurdish-Led SDF
Syria's government will not attend meetings with the Kurdish-led SDF in Paris, questioning their March integration deal. The deal was aimed at merging SDF with Syria's state structures, but disagreements persist regarding merging methods. The ongoing tensions have been fueled by recent clashes and accusations of hostile acts.
Syria's government has announced its withdrawal from planned meetings in Paris with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, casting uncertainty over a significant integration deal signed in March. The agreement aimed to merge the SDF into Syria's state institutions, a move considered crucial for stabilizing the country post-war.
The discord arises as the details of the integration remain contentious. The SDF wishes to join as a bloc, whereas Damascus prefers individual integration. Government sources accused the Kurdish leadership of attempting to undermine previous agreements, citing a need for constitutional review following recent separatist tensions.
This development comes amid heightened conflict, with the SDF blaming government-backed factions for multiple attacks. The accusations include hosting separatist figures and risking foreign intervention, further complicating the already strained relationship. The French president's office remains silent on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
