Ultimate Sacrifice: Tributes to Kashmir's Bravehearts

In a heartfelt tribute, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid homage to two Army soldiers killed in a prolonged encounter with terrorists in Kulgam district. The efforts of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh have been recognized for their unparalleled courage and resolve.

The incident occurred in one of the longest anti-terror operations in the Valley, stretching into its ninth day. The engagement took place as security forces initiated a thorough cordon and search mission in a forested area in Akhal, located in South Kashmir.

Chief Minister Abdullah visited the Chinar Corps headquarters, where he laid a wreath in memory of the martyred soldiers. Both leaders emphasized the enduring legacy of the soldiers' bravery and the deep sorrow felt by their families and communities.

