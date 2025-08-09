Left Menu

Ultimate Sacrifice: Tributes to Kashmir's Bravehearts

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah honored two Army soldiers who died in a prolonged gunfight with terrorists. The operation in Kulgam district resulted in the deaths of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, whose courage and sacrifice were lauded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu/Srinagar | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:18 IST
Ultimate Sacrifice: Tributes to Kashmir's Bravehearts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid homage to two Army soldiers killed in a prolonged encounter with terrorists in Kulgam district. The efforts of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh have been recognized for their unparalleled courage and resolve.

The incident occurred in one of the longest anti-terror operations in the Valley, stretching into its ninth day. The engagement took place as security forces initiated a thorough cordon and search mission in a forested area in Akhal, located in South Kashmir.

Chief Minister Abdullah visited the Chinar Corps headquarters, where he laid a wreath in memory of the martyred soldiers. Both leaders emphasized the enduring legacy of the soldiers' bravery and the deep sorrow felt by their families and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025