Bihar Police Close in on Gangster's Killers After Hospital Hit
Bihar Police have arrested two more individuals in connection with the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra, who was killed inside a private hospital. One of the shooters remains at large as investigations reveal the involvement of several accomplices and the recovery of heroin in Patna.
Bihar Police announced on Saturday the arrest of two additional suspects linked to the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra last month. Mishra was killed in a brazen attack inside a private hospital.
Vijaykant Pandey, also known as Rudra Pandey, and Rajesh Yadav, residents of Buxar district, were apprehended. Subsequently, 190 grams of heroin were seized in Patna, based on Yadav's disclosures.
According to police, Pandey was one of the five shooters who carried out the attack. Four of the five shooters, including Pandey and three others, have been arrested, while one remains at large. Several associates have also been detained, and further investigations are ongoing, said Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
