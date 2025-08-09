Delhi Police Crackdown on Arms Racket: Key Arrest Made

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled an inter-state firearms racket by arresting a 29-year-old man, Amit Kumar. The operation led to the recovery of ten semi-automatic pistols, 20 live cartridges, and seven extra magazines, as announced by an official on Saturday.

Amit Kumar, hailing from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended near Jasola on credible intelligence. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari confirmed Kumar's involvement with a Madhya Pradesh-based arms racket, which had supplied over 150 pistols in the Delhi-NCR region in recent years.

The arrest comes as police intensified monitoring of illegal arms supply networks ahead of Independence Day and festivities. Investigations revealed Kumar sourced pistols from Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, buying them for Rs 12,000-15,000 and selling to criminals for Rs 30,000-40,000. Originally a bank recovery agent, Kumar transitioned to arms trade under the influence of a fellow villager.

