Proclaimed Offender Arrested in Decade-Long Cheating Case

Nawal Kishore, a proclaimed offender involved in a cheating case since 2016, has been captured by police in Delhi. He had evaded court summons for nearly ten years. The arrest was facilitated by a tip-off regarding his activities in Mangolpuri, leading to an effective police operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nawal Kishore, a man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in connection with a cheating case by the Rohini courts in 2016, has been arrested, police reported on Saturday.

Kishore, who resided in Rohini's Utsav Residency, had evaded court summons for nearly a decade. Authorities had been searching for him since he was officially declared an absconder seven years ago.

The breakthrough came when the police received a tip-off about Kishore's presence in Mangolpuri. Acting swiftly, a team laid a strategic trap and successfully apprehended him, much to the satisfaction of the ongoing crime branch initiative to capture absconding criminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

