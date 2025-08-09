Proclaimed Offender Arrested in Decade-Long Cheating Case

Nawal Kishore, a man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in connection with a cheating case by the Rohini courts in 2016, has been arrested, police reported on Saturday.

Kishore, who resided in Rohini's Utsav Residency, had evaded court summons for nearly a decade. Authorities had been searching for him since he was officially declared an absconder seven years ago.

The breakthrough came when the police received a tip-off about Kishore's presence in Mangolpuri. Acting swiftly, a team laid a strategic trap and successfully apprehended him, much to the satisfaction of the ongoing crime branch initiative to capture absconding criminals.

