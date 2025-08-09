Kishtwar Raids: Battling the Terror Network

The Jammu and Kashmir Police intensified their campaign against terrorism by raiding 26 houses, including that of notorious Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin Bhat, also known as Jehangir Saroori. The searches were conducted in Kishtwar district, targeting terrorist safehouses and arms smuggling havens.

In a strategic crackdown, the authorities expanded their efforts from previous operations in Doda district. Police teams, under the directives of Senior Superintendent Naresh Singh, scoured the region for evidence of terror financing and cross-border communication.

The raids aim to dismantle local support for terrorists and gather actionable intelligence. Police emphasize their firm stance against terrorism, promising strict legal action against anyone aiding such activities. This operation forms part of a broader strategy to disrupt terrorist infrastructure and logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)