SIT Intensifies Search in Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has initiated a comprehensive search operation at the foothills of Bahubali Betta as part of an ongoing probe into alleged mass burials. This effort builds on earlier searches around Dharmasthala, driven by information provided by local informants.

The search began near Dharmasthala's main entrance with SIT officials, accompanied by Puttur Sub-Divisional Officer Stella Varghese and Belthangady Tahsildar Prithvi Sanikem. The team also includes a medical unit, forest authorities, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, ISD personnel, and other key authorities.

Despite excavating at several sites identified by an anonymous complainant, including numbers 16 and 16A, officials have yet to uncover any actionable evidence. A second complainant, Jayanth, has pinpointed additional potential sites for mass graves in the vicinity. The SIT continues to work under tight security, with no new findings reported as of yet.

