Left Menu

SIT Intensifies Search in Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has launched a thorough search operation at Bahubali Betta, investigating alleged mass burials near Dharmasthala. Collaborating with local officials, they continue to explore multiple sites, driven by informant tips, while maintaining tight security and awaiting noteworthy findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:56 IST
SIT Intensifies Search in Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has initiated a comprehensive search operation at the foothills of Bahubali Betta as part of an ongoing probe into alleged mass burials. This effort builds on earlier searches around Dharmasthala, driven by information provided by local informants.

The search began near Dharmasthala's main entrance with SIT officials, accompanied by Puttur Sub-Divisional Officer Stella Varghese and Belthangady Tahsildar Prithvi Sanikem. The team also includes a medical unit, forest authorities, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, ISD personnel, and other key authorities.

Despite excavating at several sites identified by an anonymous complainant, including numbers 16 and 16A, officials have yet to uncover any actionable evidence. A second complainant, Jayanth, has pinpointed additional potential sites for mass graves in the vicinity. The SIT continues to work under tight security, with no new findings reported as of yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025