Supreme Court Halts UP's Control Over Banke Bihari Temple Trust
The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the Uttar Pradesh government's ordinance that transferred administrative control of the Banke Bihari Temple to the state, pending a high court decision. The court appointed a 12-member committee to manage temple affairs due to ongoing administrative issues and conflicts among stakeholders.
The Supreme Court has intervened in the contentious issue of administrative control over the Banke Bihari Temple in Uttar Pradesh. The court has stayed the state government's ordinance which sought to bring the shrine under its purview, at least until the high court determines the ordinance's legality.
In its ruling, the bench noted the inefficiencies and conflicts that have previously plagued the temple's management. Consequently, a 12-member high-powered committee, led by retired Justice Ashok Kumar, has been formed to oversee the temple's daily operations. The decision aims to improve pilgrim amenities and resolve longstanding management disputes.
The order also addressed previous directives concerning temple fund utilization for development, marking them as procedurally flawed, as key stakeholders were not consulted. The Supreme Court emphasized procedural fairness in decisions involving religious rights and community stakeholders.
