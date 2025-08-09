Supreme Court Halts UP's Control Over Banke Bihari Temple Trust

The Supreme Court has intervened in the contentious issue of administrative control over the Banke Bihari Temple in Uttar Pradesh. The court has stayed the state government's ordinance which sought to bring the shrine under its purview, at least until the high court determines the ordinance's legality.

In its ruling, the bench noted the inefficiencies and conflicts that have previously plagued the temple's management. Consequently, a 12-member high-powered committee, led by retired Justice Ashok Kumar, has been formed to oversee the temple's daily operations. The decision aims to improve pilgrim amenities and resolve longstanding management disputes.

The order also addressed previous directives concerning temple fund utilization for development, marking them as procedurally flawed, as key stakeholders were not consulted. The Supreme Court emphasized procedural fairness in decisions involving religious rights and community stakeholders.

