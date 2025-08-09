Iran's Objection Raises Concerns Over Trump's Caucasus Corridor Plan

In a move that might impact regional stability, Iran has voiced opposition to a Caucasus corridor championed by U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by Iranian media. The corridor was praised as a significant step towards peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

This proposed route aims to connect Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave to Turkey through southern Armenia, with exclusive development rights granted to the U.S. The Iranian government's response raises questions about the corridor's security and feasibility.

Analysts suggest that Iran, strained by U.S. pressure over its nuclear program and the aftermath of a conflict with Israel, might lack the capacity to block this initiative. Nonetheless, unresolved details regarding Armenia's constitutional amendments and security logistics present significant hurdles.

