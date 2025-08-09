Left Menu

Druze Leader Calls for International Probe into Syria Clashes

Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri, leader of Syria's Druze community, has called for an international investigation into recent deadly clashes in Sweida involving Druze militias and Sunni Bedouin tribes. Al-Hijri thanked the US, Israel, and Arab Gulf countries for their support, and urged international observer missions for civilian protection.

  Syria

A prominent spiritual leader of Syria's Druze community, Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri, has called for an international probe into last month's violent clashes in southern Syria's Sweida province, which resulted in hundreds of deaths.

Expressing gratitude to US President Donald Trump, Israel, and Gulf Arab nations, Al-Hijri emphasized their role in mitigating the violence through what he termed as 'humanitarian intervention'. The clashes, sparked in July, involved Druze militias against Sunni Bedouin tribes, with government forces eventually siding with the latter.

Al-Hijri pushed for international oversight and justice for perpetrators, while speaking at a conference advocating for a new decentralized Syrian state. Government criticism followed, accusing some conference attendees of secessionist intentions, halting plans for future negotiations in Paris with the SDF.

