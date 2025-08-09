Diplomatic Dynamics: India, US, and the Ukraine Conflict

India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, spoke with US Senator Lindsey Graham to discuss the imperative topic of energy security and growing trade between India and the US. This exchange happens amidst a backdrop of geopolitical tension involving Ukraine, as articulated by Graham.

Graham has urged India to use its diplomatic sway over Russia to help President Donald Trump find an end to the Ukraine war. The senator expressed that India's role in this situation is crucial for improving bilateral relations with the United States, especially given India's significant oil trade with Russia.

This ongoing dialogue comes after a recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, where Ukraine was a prime topic. Graham supports Trump's imposition of additional tariffs on India due to its continued oil transactions with Russia, advocating for financial repercussions for what he deems war profiteering.

