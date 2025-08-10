Left Menu

Iraq's Premier Enforces Major Overhaul in Paramilitary Leadership

Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has enacted significant disciplinary actions against Kataib Hezbollah after clashes with police in Baghdad led to three deaths. The attack, instigated by a former director implicated in corruption, highlights tensions between the Iraqi state and the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Updated: 10-08-2025 03:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has sanctioned sweeping disciplinary measures targeting senior commanders in the paramilitary force Kataib Hezbollah, following fatal clashes with police in Baghdad last month. The decision comes after an investigation linked the violence to corruption-related motives spearheaded by the former head of a government facility.

The incident occurred when armed militia descended on the agricultural directorate in Baghdad's Karkh district, instigating violence that resulted in three fatalities. The attack, orchestrated by members of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, was reportedly called for by the ousted director amid allegations of corruption, as explained by a government spokesperson.

Al-Sudani, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces, has initiated a committee to investigate the altercation further. The relationship between the Iraqi state and the PMF remains tense, especially as Iraqi legislation attempts to redefine military affiliations, drawing controversy from international allies.

