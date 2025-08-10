South Korea's Military Faces Crucial Manpower Shortage Amid Declining Birthrates
South Korea's military force has decreased by 20% over six years, reaching 450,000 troops, as the country faces a dramatic drop in enlistment-age males due to the world's lowest birthrate. This presents challenges in maintaining defense readiness and could lead to operational difficulties if not addressed.
South Korea is grappling with a significant reduction in its military manpower, dropping by 20% in the past six years to 450,000 troops. This decline is attributed to a sharp decrease in the number of males of enlistment age, a consequence of the nation's historically low birthrate, according to a recent report.
The shortage of personnel threatens the operational readiness of South Korea's military, with the defense ministry highlighting the potential for future difficulties if the trend continues. The findings were disclosed to lawmakers by Democratic Party member Choo Mi-ae, underscoring the pressing need for policy intervention.
Despite advancements in military capabilities and strategic alliances, South Korea is currently 50,000 troops short of optimal defense readiness. With a defense budget poised to exceed 61 trillion won by 2025, experts emphasize the urgency of addressing this manpower gap amid the country's rapidly aging society.
