Left Menu

South Korea's Military Faces Crucial Manpower Shortage Amid Declining Birthrates

South Korea's military force has decreased by 20% over six years, reaching 450,000 troops, as the country faces a dramatic drop in enlistment-age males due to the world's lowest birthrate. This presents challenges in maintaining defense readiness and could lead to operational difficulties if not addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:06 IST
South Korea's Military Faces Crucial Manpower Shortage Amid Declining Birthrates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea is grappling with a significant reduction in its military manpower, dropping by 20% in the past six years to 450,000 troops. This decline is attributed to a sharp decrease in the number of males of enlistment age, a consequence of the nation's historically low birthrate, according to a recent report.

The shortage of personnel threatens the operational readiness of South Korea's military, with the defense ministry highlighting the potential for future difficulties if the trend continues. The findings were disclosed to lawmakers by Democratic Party member Choo Mi-ae, underscoring the pressing need for policy intervention.

Despite advancements in military capabilities and strategic alliances, South Korea is currently 50,000 troops short of optimal defense readiness. With a defense budget poised to exceed 61 trillion won by 2025, experts emphasize the urgency of addressing this manpower gap amid the country's rapidly aging society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025