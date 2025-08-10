Left Menu

Dual Voter ID Controversy: Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha of possessing two voter ID cards, registered in separate assembly constituencies. Yadav questions the Election Commission's role and demands accountability. Sinha denies wrongdoing, attributing discrepancies to clerical errors and promises evidence to support his claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:13 IST
Dual Voter ID Controversy: Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has leveled serious allegations against Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, accusing him of possessing two separate voter ID cards. According to Yadav, the deputy CM is registered as a voter in both Lakhisarai and Bankipur assembly constituencies, a violation that raises questions about electoral integrity.

Yadav expressed surprise that such discrepancies arose even after a Special Intensive Revision by the Election Commission. He demanded to know who is responsible: Sinha himself or the electoral authorities. Responding to these allegations, Sinha clarified that while his name appeared in both constituencies, he has always voted from a single location. He blamed administrative oversights for the confusion and asserted he has evidence showing due diligence on his part to rectify the issue.

The controversy has sparked a broader debate about electoral accountability, with Yadav challenging the actions of the Election Commission. He alleged that the EC issued two EPIC numbers to him in error, questioning the impartiality of rules governing such situations. Congress leader Rajesh Kumar has added weight to these allegations, demanding that an FIR be filed against Sinha if proven guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

