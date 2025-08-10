Revolutionizing Justice: Strengthening India's Judicial Infrastructure

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed the need for improved judicial infrastructure to make justice more accessible and efficient, especially in the lower judiciary. Speaking at the Gauhati High Court's newly inaugurated Itanagar Permanent Bench building, he emphasized that infrastructure plays a crucial role in delivering justice beyond courtrooms.

Highlighting the Modi government's legal reforms, Rijiju noted the deletion of over 1,500 outdated British-era laws and the allocation of Rs 7,000 crore for e-courts. The goal is to reduce governmental presence in citizens' lives, ensuring a faster resolution of over five crore pending cases nationwide.

Emphasizing regional needs, Rijiju advocated for legal awareness in Arunachal Pradesh, acknowledging the state's reliance on customary laws. Urging more district courts and manpower, Rijiju confirmed that the Arunachal Pradesh government supports strengthening judicial delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)