Milestone Achievement: Inauguration of Itanagar's Permanent Bench

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, marking significant progress in the state's justice system. The development promises quicker, more efficient justice delivery, enhanced by increased courts, new judicial appointments, and future plans for an independent high court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap forward for Arunachal Pradesh's judiciary, Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench on Sunday. The new establishment is set to boost the state's justice delivery system, offering the promise of swifter and more robust legal processes for its residents.

Addressing attendees at the inauguration, Khandu shared that the state experienced substantial judicial growth since 2016, increasing from just two courts to 33 operational district and session courts, with eight more recently sanctioned by the Cabinet. Additionally, 463 new district-level posts were created to manage the increased workload.

The chief minister described the inauguration as a 'historic' event and praised the Gauhati High Court judges for their dedicated efforts in completing the building despite pandemic-induced delays, overcoming challenges with the help of a special monitoring committee. Khandu also highlighted the Rs 250 crore investment in this state-of-the-art facility, emphasizing ongoing judicial improvements under the BJP-led NDA government and revealed plans to eventually qualify for an independent High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

