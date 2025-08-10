Fraudulent Amazon Call Center Busted in Nashik
The CBI has uncovered a cybercrime syndicate posing as Amazon technical support in Nashik, arresting five individuals. The call center targeted US and Canadian citizens, executing financial fraud via deceitful calls, and was supported by a network of 60 operators. Key evidence and substantial assets were seized.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has exposed a sophisticated cybercrime operation posing as an Amazon technical support center at a resort in Nashik, Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of five suspected fraudsters from Mumbai.
This illegal racket, consisting of six individuals named in the FIR, collaborated with other unidentified individuals to perpetrate financial frauds by running an unauthorized call center. The criminals masqueraded as Amazon Support Services, preying on unsuspecting citizens in the United States and Canada.
During the investigation, authorities discovered a hierarchical structure involving 60 operators working as callers, verifiers, and closers. The CBI seized tangible evidence including 44 laptops and 71 mobile phones, along with Rs 1.20 crore in cash, gold, luxury cars, and cryptocurrency transactions, indicating the scale of the operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
