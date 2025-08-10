Left Menu

Fraudulent Amazon Call Center Busted in Nashik

The CBI has uncovered a cybercrime syndicate posing as Amazon technical support in Nashik, arresting five individuals. The call center targeted US and Canadian citizens, executing financial fraud via deceitful calls, and was supported by a network of 60 operators. Key evidence and substantial assets were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:37 IST
Fraudulent Amazon Call Center Busted in Nashik
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has exposed a sophisticated cybercrime operation posing as an Amazon technical support center at a resort in Nashik, Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of five suspected fraudsters from Mumbai.

This illegal racket, consisting of six individuals named in the FIR, collaborated with other unidentified individuals to perpetrate financial frauds by running an unauthorized call center. The criminals masqueraded as Amazon Support Services, preying on unsuspecting citizens in the United States and Canada.

During the investigation, authorities discovered a hierarchical structure involving 60 operators working as callers, verifiers, and closers. The CBI seized tangible evidence including 44 laptops and 71 mobile phones, along with Rs 1.20 crore in cash, gold, luxury cars, and cryptocurrency transactions, indicating the scale of the operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025