Tragic Train Accident: Mother and Son Killed on Tracks

In a tragic incident, a mentally challenged woman and her son lost their lives after being struck by a train, according to police sources on Sunday.

The victims, identified as Omwati Devi, 55, and her son Anil, 32, from Inayatpur village, met with the tragic accident on Saturday night. Omwati, who had a history of mental illness, often wandered away from home. On the night of the incident, she strayed to the railway track near Rati Ka Nagla station. Anil, in a brave attempt to save his mother, rushed to her aid but was unable to avert the tragedy as both were fatally struck by the oncoming train.

Their absence from home late into the night prompted family members to search, eventually discovering the bodies near the tracks early Sunday morning. Police were notified around 6:30 a.m., and the bodies were subsequently sent for post-mortem examinations. Authorities continue to investigate as the community mourns the loss.

