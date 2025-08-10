Drone Strike Ignites Blaze at Russian Oil Refinery

In a bold overnight operation, Ukraine's military launched a targeted drone strike on a crucial oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region. The attack, conducted Sunday, led to significant explosions and a raging fire, bringing further strain to the volatile relationship between the neighboring countries.

The Ukrainian General Staff released a statement confirming their involvement and detailing the extent of the damage inflicted on the Saratov oil refinery. This incident highlights the rising stakes in the ongoing conflict, as each side seeks to assert dominance and disrupt critical infrastructure.

The attack on such a vital energy-hub illustrates the severity of the situation and underscores the potential for further aggressive maneuvers. Both political analysts and global markets are keeping a close watch on the implications of these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)