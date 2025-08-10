Left Menu

Modern Court Inauguration Signals New Era in Tribal Justice

The new civil and criminal court in Jawhar, Palghar district, marks a significant advancement in judicial accessibility for tribal and remote areas, according to Bombay High Court judge Justice Girish Kulkarni. The modern facility, equipped with digital services, aims to enhance justice delivery, transparency, and citizen trust in the region.

A modern civil and criminal court building was inaugurated in Jawhar, Palghar district, marking a new phase of judicial access for tribal and remote areas, according to Bombay High Court judge Justice Girish Kulkarni.

Previously, residents of Jawhar faced lengthy travel to Talasari or Nashik for court proceedings. The new court now allows quicker and more accessible justice delivery within their local area.

The state-of-the-art building includes facilities for digital transformation, such as e-court services and video conferencing, aiming to improve transparency and efficiency in resolving cases, thus fostering greater public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

