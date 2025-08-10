Controversy Surrounds Assam's Arms License Policy for Indigenous People

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is defending the state's contentious policy of providing arms licenses to indigenous residents, emphasizing that these will be issued only after thorough evaluation. This decision comes despite criticism from the opposition, which argues the move may destabilize the state's social harmony.

The state government has identified districts such as Dhubri, Morigaon, and Barpeta as 'vulnerable and remote,' justifying the arms licenses as necessary for the safety and security of locals. However, detractors say this policy is an attempt to polarize the community, jeopardizing Assam's peace.

Amidst these debates, Sarma has also mentioned the importance of land rights for indigenous people, particularly in areas like the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The Chief Minister dismisses criticisms of eviction drives, asserting they are in compliance with legal frameworks and part of broader demographic considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)