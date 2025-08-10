Controversy Surrounds Assam's Arms License Policy for Indigenous People
Amid backlash over Assam's new policy on arms licensing for indigenous citizens, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reassures that licenses will be granted after strict evaluations. The policy targets residents in perceived 'vulnerable' regions, sparking claims of potential societal polarization and risks to the state's peace.
- Country:
- India
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is defending the state's contentious policy of providing arms licenses to indigenous residents, emphasizing that these will be issued only after thorough evaluation. This decision comes despite criticism from the opposition, which argues the move may destabilize the state's social harmony.
The state government has identified districts such as Dhubri, Morigaon, and Barpeta as 'vulnerable and remote,' justifying the arms licenses as necessary for the safety and security of locals. However, detractors say this policy is an attempt to polarize the community, jeopardizing Assam's peace.
Amidst these debates, Sarma has also mentioned the importance of land rights for indigenous people, particularly in areas like the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The Chief Minister dismisses criticisms of eviction drives, asserting they are in compliance with legal frameworks and part of broader demographic considerations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah tells security brass to bring back fugitives involved in terror, smuggling activities
3 Naxalites killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand
Haryana CET exam amid tight security arrangements
Three Naxalites killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla: Police.
3 Naxalites killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand