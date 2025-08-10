Left Menu

Threatened Silence: UN's Afghan Women Under Siege

The Taliban stands accused of issuing explicit death threats to Afghan women working for the UN. While the Interior Ministry denies these claims, severe restrictions and harassment against women persist. Despite a ban on female NGO workers, many continue contributing to crucial sectors, facing numerous challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Dozens of Afghan women working for the United Nations face explicit death threats, sparking an investigation by the Taliban, according to a report released Sunday.

The threats emerged amidst stringent restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban's takeover in 2021. Female UN staff in Afghanistan have been under particular scrutiny, allegedly from unknown individuals accusing them due to their association with the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and other agencies.

Despite the Taliban's claim of non-involvement, an Interior Ministry probe is in progress. Controversy remains regarding existing bans preventing Afghan women from working in NGOs and with the UN. Agencies aim to protect women workers in vital sectors like health care, as the need for humanitarian aid intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

