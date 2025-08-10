Red Sanders Smuggling Racket Busted in Major Police Operation

In a significant bust, Kadapa district police arrested notorious red sanders smuggler Naga Dastagiri Reddy along with five accomplices. Seizing 1,087 kg of smuggled red sanders, the authorities are cracking down on a major illegal trade in the region.

Joint efforts by the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force and local police led to the arrests on August 9. Among the seized items were two cars and a motorcycle used to transport the contraband logs. The operation was part of a rigorous vehicle check in Chapadu mandal, police officials reported.

Dastagiri Reddy, known for his extensive criminal record with over 86 related cases, was a significant target for law enforcement. His connections spread through the Palakonda and Lankamala forests. Police have warned of strict non-bailable charges for red sanders smuggling offenses, with repeat offenders facing potential detention under the Preventive Detention Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)