Red Sanders Smuggling Racket Busted in Major Police Operation

In a significant crackdown, police arrested Naga Dastagiri Reddy and five others involved in red sanders smuggling in Kadapa district. Authorities seized 52 logs weighing 1,087 kg along with vehicles used for transportation. The operation highlighted extensive criminal activities linked to Reddy and his associates, targeting the Palakonda and Lankamala forests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:59 IST
In a significant bust, Kadapa district police arrested notorious red sanders smuggler Naga Dastagiri Reddy along with five accomplices. Seizing 1,087 kg of smuggled red sanders, the authorities are cracking down on a major illegal trade in the region.

Joint efforts by the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force and local police led to the arrests on August 9. Among the seized items were two cars and a motorcycle used to transport the contraband logs. The operation was part of a rigorous vehicle check in Chapadu mandal, police officials reported.

Dastagiri Reddy, known for his extensive criminal record with over 86 related cases, was a significant target for law enforcement. His connections spread through the Palakonda and Lankamala forests. Police have warned of strict non-bailable charges for red sanders smuggling offenses, with repeat offenders facing potential detention under the Preventive Detention Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

