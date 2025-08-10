Left Menu

The Courageous Journey to Reunification: A Refugee's Story

A Congolese woman endured a harrowing trek and an eight-year legal struggle to reunite with her family in the U.S., hindered by a Trump executive order. Despite setbacks, her resilience paid off, ultimately leading to a joyful reunion amidst ongoing legal and personal challenges.

Boise | Updated: 10-08-2025
A young woman's quest for safety led her on a perilous 3,700-kilometer journey through southern Africa at the tender age of 15. Her determination to reunite with her family in the U.S. turned into a grueling eight-year struggle, marred by delays and setbacks.

Despite her hopes being dashed by a Trump executive order halting the refugee program, she managed to reach the U.S. during a brief legal window. Her entry was facilitated by dedicated refugee advocates, culminating in a joyous reunion with her family after more than a decade.

While adjusting to life in Boise, Idaho, she faces the challenges of rebuilding relationships with her siblings and fears potential backlash from being involved in a lawsuit against the Trump administration. Yet, her unwavering spirit drives her forward on her path to stability and belonging.

