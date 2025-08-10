Illicit Affair Turns Deadly in Chandausi
In Chandausi, a man named Anees was reportedly murdered by a couple after his affair with the wife, Sitara, was discovered by her husband, Rais. The violent incident involved beatings and mutilation, with allegations tied to a financial dispute. The couple has been arrested and charged with murder.
A shocking murder in Chandausi has unfolded as a couple was arrested for allegedly killing a 45-year-old man named Anees, who was involved in an affair with the wife, Sitara.
The brutal killing, reportedly orchestrated by Sitara and her husband Rais, involved breaking Anees's limbs and knocking out his teeth.
Police have registered a case of murder, citing the gruesome details of the assault and an alleged financial dispute involving Rs 6 to 7 lakh.
