Supreme Court Cracks Down on Manual Scavenging at Its Own Gate

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over photographs revealing manual scavenging activities occurring at one of its gates. The bench, comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar, has urged the Public Works Department to respond to the matter.

With manual laborers shown to be risking their lives without proper protection, the apex court has involved the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, demanding explanations for the continued practice. Failure to respond satisfactorily will result in FIRs against responsible officers.

In a related order, the court condemned the inhuman conditions faced by manual scavengers and directed the government to provide compensation of Rs 30 lakh to the families of those who have died due to hazardous cleaning.

(With inputs from agencies.)