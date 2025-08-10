Left Menu

Supreme Court Cracks Down on Manual Scavenging at Its Own Gate

The Supreme Court has highlighted manual scavenging at its premises, demanding responses from relevant authorities. The court has insisted on registration of FIRs if satisfactory explanations are not provided. In a related verdict, the court mandated compensation for families of victims of hazardous cleaning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:32 IST
Supreme Court Cracks Down on Manual Scavenging at Its Own Gate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over photographs revealing manual scavenging activities occurring at one of its gates. The bench, comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar, has urged the Public Works Department to respond to the matter.

With manual laborers shown to be risking their lives without proper protection, the apex court has involved the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, demanding explanations for the continued practice. Failure to respond satisfactorily will result in FIRs against responsible officers.

In a related order, the court condemned the inhuman conditions faced by manual scavengers and directed the government to provide compensation of Rs 30 lakh to the families of those who have died due to hazardous cleaning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025