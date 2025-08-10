US Defends Israel Amidst Intensifying UN Security Council Tensions

At a UN Security Council meeting on Sunday, the United States stood firmly by Israel, asserting the nation's right to determine its own security strategy. The US dismissed allegations of genocide in Gaza as false, despite heavy criticism from other international players.

The council meeting saw heated exchanges with China denouncing the "collective punishment" of Gaza's populace, labeling it as unacceptable, while Russia cautioned against any further escalation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, UN officials painted a grim picture of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with Ramesh Rajasingham of the UN humanitarian office stating the crisis had progressed from looming hunger to full-blown starvation, describing conditions as beyond horrific.

(With inputs from agencies.)