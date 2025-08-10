Left Menu

US Defends Israel Amidst Intensifying UN Security Council Tensions

The United States defended Israel in a UN Security Council meeting, dismissing genocide allegations in Gaza as false, amidst international criticism. The US, wielding veto power, faced opposition from China and Russia. Dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza were highlighted by UN officials as starvation looms.

Updated: 10-08-2025 21:59 IST
US Defends Israel Amidst Intensifying UN Security Council Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At a UN Security Council meeting on Sunday, the United States stood firmly by Israel, asserting the nation's right to determine its own security strategy. The US dismissed allegations of genocide in Gaza as false, despite heavy criticism from other international players.

The council meeting saw heated exchanges with China denouncing the "collective punishment" of Gaza's populace, labeling it as unacceptable, while Russia cautioned against any further escalation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, UN officials painted a grim picture of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with Ramesh Rajasingham of the UN humanitarian office stating the crisis had progressed from looming hunger to full-blown starvation, describing conditions as beyond horrific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

