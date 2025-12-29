Zelenskiy Proposes Peace Framework Before Meeting Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that he would consider meeting with Russian officials only if a Ukraine-proposed peace framework is agreed upon by U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders.

During a conversation with reporters via WhatsApp, Zelenskiy expressed his desire for international security guarantees backing Ukraine as soon as Kyiv finalizes a peace agreement.

This development underscores the importance of international collaboration and support in resolving the conflict with Moscow, while ensuring Ukraine's national security remains protected.

