Zelenskiy Proposes Peace Framework Before Meeting Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stated that a meeting with Russia can occur only after U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders agree on a Ukraine-proposed peace framework. He emphasizes the need for security guarantees for Ukraine from international partners once a peace deal is signed.
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that he would consider meeting with Russian officials only if a Ukraine-proposed peace framework is agreed upon by U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders.
During a conversation with reporters via WhatsApp, Zelenskiy expressed his desire for international security guarantees backing Ukraine as soon as Kyiv finalizes a peace agreement.
This development underscores the importance of international collaboration and support in resolving the conflict with Moscow, while ensuring Ukraine's national security remains protected.
