Tragedy Strikes: Mother Lost in Ganga's Swell

A tragic incident unfolded in Shahjahanpur district as a 35-year-old woman lost her life to the Ganga River's swift currents. The mishap occurred when Roli, her husband, and their young son were on their way home after celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

The family's motorcycle was swept away by the flooded river, resulting in a successful rescue of her husband, Paan Singh, but a desperate search continues for their four-year-old son, Kaju. Unfortunately, Roli succumbed to the fierce waters, confirmed Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhaware.

The incident happened at 4 pm on Shamshabad Dhai Ghat road, now closed to traffic as divers continue their relentless search. The area was submerged under approximately two feet of water, following the swelling of the Ganga River.

(With inputs from agencies.)