Empowering Legislators with AI: A New Era in Communication

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly hosted a pivotal session titled 'Empowering Public Representatives: Strengthening Communication through AI' on Sunday. The event was attended by notable figures including Speaker Satish Mahana, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, alongside IT experts Harshit and Ashutosh Tiwari.

Speaker Mahana emphasized the importance of embracing technology to improve communication and efficiency in legislative work. He highlighted AI's potential to revolutionize governance by enhancing transparency and accountability. The session also witnessed the release of a handbook, 'AI-Driven Governance for Legislators,' offering insights into AI's various applications, from multilingual communication to automated policy analysis.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna praised Mahana's visionary approach in preserving Vidhan Sabha's history through technology. The session underscored AI's transformative power, with members agreeing on its potential to empower public representatives in serving citizens more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)