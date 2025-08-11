Israeli Strike Targets Journalist Linked to Hamas

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it had killed Anas Al Sharif, a journalist for Al Jazeera, during a strike on Gaza City. The military accused Al Sharif of being a leader within a Hamas terrorist cell.

A statement released by the Israeli military described Al Sharif as 'the head of a terrorist cell' within Hamas. According to the statement, he played a key role in orchestrating rocket assaults targeting Israeli civilians and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel.

This incident underscores the ongoing tensions and clashes between Israel and Hamas, with both sides suffering casualties amidst the relentless conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)