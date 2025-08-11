Left Menu

Israeli Strike Targets Journalist Linked to Hamas

The Israeli military has reported the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif in Gaza City, alleging his role as a leader in a Hamas cell responsible for facilitating rocket attacks against both Israeli civilians and IDF forces.

Updated: 11-08-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 02:38 IST
The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it had killed Anas Al Sharif, a journalist for Al Jazeera, during a strike on Gaza City. The military accused Al Sharif of being a leader within a Hamas terrorist cell.

A statement released by the Israeli military described Al Sharif as 'the head of a terrorist cell' within Hamas. According to the statement, he played a key role in orchestrating rocket assaults targeting Israeli civilians and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) personnel.

This incident underscores the ongoing tensions and clashes between Israel and Hamas, with both sides suffering casualties amidst the relentless conflict.

