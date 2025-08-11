Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's High-Stakes Meeting with Trump

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan will visit the White House on Monday following President Donald Trump's demand for his resignation last week. The Wall Street Journal reported this development, citing sources familiar with the matter. Trump's intervention has sparked a debate among investors about its implications.

Intel and the White House have not yet commented on the situation. During his visit, Tan plans to discuss his commitment to U.S. national security with Trump, highlighting Intel's strategic importance. He also aims to explore potential collaborations between Intel and the U.S. government.

The recent scrutiny comes after Reuters reported Tan's $200 million investment in Chinese firms, some with military connections, raising national security concerns. Previously, Tan led Cadence Design, which settled a $140 million case over sales to a Chinese military university.

