Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's High-Stakes Meeting with Trump

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is scheduled for a White House meeting after being called for removal by President Trump due to conflicts. Tan aims to align with U.S. national security interests, despite concerns over his association with Chinese firms, and his past investments are scrutinized.

Updated: 11-08-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 03:40 IST
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan will visit the White House on Monday following President Donald Trump's demand for his resignation last week. The Wall Street Journal reported this development, citing sources familiar with the matter. Trump's intervention has sparked a debate among investors about its implications.

Intel and the White House have not yet commented on the situation. During his visit, Tan plans to discuss his commitment to U.S. national security with Trump, highlighting Intel's strategic importance. He also aims to explore potential collaborations between Intel and the U.S. government.

The recent scrutiny comes after Reuters reported Tan's $200 million investment in Chinese firms, some with military connections, raising national security concerns. Previously, Tan led Cadence Design, which settled a $140 million case over sales to a Chinese military university.

