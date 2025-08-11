Controversial Airstrike: Alleged Hamas Cell Leader Killed

In a contentious move, Israel's military has announced the killing of Anas Al Sharif, an alleged Hamas cell leader, in an airstrike on Gaza City. Al Sharif, purportedly posing as an Al Jazeera journalist, was among several casualties in the strike, drawing condemnation from the Qatari broadcaster.

The Israeli military defended the action, blaming Al Sharif for orchestrating rocket attacks on civilians and troops, citing intelligence as justification. However, Al Jazeera and numerous organizations question these claims, emphasizing Al Sharif was under threat for his coverage of the conflict in Gaza.

International concern over press freedom escalates as Al Jazeera asserts this attack aims to silence Gaza's journalists ahead of a potential new offensive by Israel. The incident underscores ongoing tensions, with a rising death toll and an escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.