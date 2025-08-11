Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

A devastating house fire on Sunday in Waldorf, Maryland, has claimed the lives of four children and two adults. The incident occurred around 8:40 am, approximately 88 kilometers south of Baltimore. According to WTOP-TV, one person managed to escape the fiery blaze.

More than 70 firefighters worked for over an hour to bring the flames under control. During the operation, one firefighter was hospitalized, and another first responder received treatment for unspecified injuries at the scene.

The origin of the blaze is traced back to the right side of the home within an enclosed porch, according to Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire. Authorities are investigating the fire's cause and have not yet determined if smoke alarms were operational in the residence.

